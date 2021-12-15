ED summons IPS G Shreedhar in connection with Rs 100-cr extortion case

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh. "Enforcement Directorate, probing alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has now summoned IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection to the case on December 17," informed ED.

ED further informed that Shreedhar is presently posted as superintendent of police, Akola. Earlier in the day, a suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze cleared former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office. (ANI)

