Left Menu

ED summons IPS G Shreedhar in connection with Rs 100-cr extortion case

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 01:42 IST
ED summons IPS G Shreedhar in connection with Rs 100-cr extortion case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued summons to IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh. "Enforcement Directorate, probing alleged Rs 100-crore extortion case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has now summoned IPS officer G Shreedhar in connection to the case on December 17," informed ED.

ED further informed that Shreedhar is presently posted as superintendent of police, Akola. Earlier in the day, a suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze cleared former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021