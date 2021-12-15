Left Menu

Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 11.5 lakhs from ATM in Andhra's Chittoor

Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 11.5 lakh from an ATM of District Central Cooperative Bank at T Rangampeta cross road in Puthalapattu Mandal in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, informed police on Tuesday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 04:04 IST
Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 11.5 lakhs from ATM in Andhra's Chittoor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 11.5 lakh from an ATM of District Central Cooperative Bank at T Rangampeta cross road in Puthalapattu Mandal in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, informed police on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Reddy, who visited the spot, said "The bankers deposited Rs 15 lakh in the ATM on Monday. The thieves opened the ATM lock and digital lock and then theft the amount, in midnight. It was found that thieves robbed Rs 11,49,900 and the remaining amount was withdrawn by various customers."

By going through the facts and crime scene circumstances, the police suspected that the robbery was done by the persons who had a good understanding and knowledge about the functioning of this ATM and Bank, Reddy added. "The police have registered an FIR and investigation is in progress," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021