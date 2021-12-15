Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 11.5 lakhs from ATM in Andhra's Chittoor

Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 11.5 lakh from an ATM of District Central Cooperative Bank at T Rangampeta cross road in Puthalapattu Mandal in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, informed police on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Reddy, who visited the spot, said "The bankers deposited Rs 15 lakh in the ATM on Monday. The thieves opened the ATM lock and digital lock and then theft the amount, in midnight. It was found that thieves robbed Rs 11,49,900 and the remaining amount was withdrawn by various customers."

By going through the facts and crime scene circumstances, the police suspected that the robbery was done by the persons who had a good understanding and knowledge about the functioning of this ATM and Bank, Reddy added. "The police have registered an FIR and investigation is in progress," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

