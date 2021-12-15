Punjab to set up General Caste Commission

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that a General Caste Commission is being set up in the state. "Punjab Government has taken a major decision. A General Caste Commission is being set up in the state. The decision will be passed by the State Cabinet day after tomorrow," said Punjab CM.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister gave the approval to upgrade 229 schools to different levels in the state. With this decision, 46 elementary schools will be upgraded to middle schools, 100 middle to high schools and 83 high to senior secondary schools.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the move is aimed to obviate the students from the hardships of travelling long distances to continue their further studies, which causes them inconvenience and even leads their dropping out of schools. Notably, the government has been receiving numerous requests from various Gram Panchayats and Councillors of Municipal Town to redress this issue. (ANI)

