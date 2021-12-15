Left Menu

Police: Delivery driver ran over elderly couple's groceries

Charges are expected soon for a Minnesota grocery cart delivery worker accused of driving over sacks of food meant for an elderly couple because she was angry about their sign supporting law enforcement, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Dec. 6 after the couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in the north Twin Cities suburb of Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.

The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that complained about the delivery service pay and called police “racist pigs.'' Investigators said the pro-police sign was in the front yard of the home but did not describe it.

Blaine police have identified the driver as a 36-year-old woman from a nearby suburb, the Star Tribune reported.

The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.

