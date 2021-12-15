DVAC conducts raids at ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani's residence, office; searches 60 places

Left Menu

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at the residence and office of former Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader P Thangamani at more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal.

ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) conducted raids at the residence and office of former Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader P Thangamani at more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal.

Thangamani is the fifth former minister being searched by the DVAC. (ANI)

