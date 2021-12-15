Left Menu

U.S. to blacklist 8 more Chinese companies, including DJI over Uyghur surveillance -FT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:12 IST
The United States Treasury will place eight Chinese companies including DJI, the world's largest commercial drone manufacturer, on an investment blacklist for alleged involvement in surveillance of the Uyghur Muslim minority, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The Treasury will put DJI and the other firms on its "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" blacklist on Thursday, the FT report said, citing two people briefed on the move.

