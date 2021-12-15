60-yr-old man held for raping teenage girl in Thane
Police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl working at his house in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said. The accused committed the offence on several occasions since May this year at a village here, Ganesh police stations assistant inspector Sunil Jadhav said quoting the victims complaint.The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her.
- Country:
- India
Police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl working at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. The accused committed the offence on several occasions since May this year at a village here, Ganesh police station's assistant inspector Sunil Jadhav said quoting the victim's complaint.
The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her. She worked as a babysitter at the accused of the house and also grazed cattle there, he said.
The accused allegedly raped her on a number of occasions when she used to go out to a forest nearby to graze the cattle, and also threatened her with dire consequences, the official said. On Monday, the wife of the accused came to know about the crime and informed her neighbour, who took the girl to a local social organisation which helped the victim in lodging a police complaint, he said. The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra records highest number of custodial deaths in 2021: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Kappa mutations behind Covid outbreaks in early 2021, especially in Maharashtra: INSACOG
The Festive Season Presented an Opportunity to Over 47.78 Lakh MSMEs in Maharashtra to Double Their Revenue
Maharashtra CS Sitaram Kunte retires, senior IAS officer Debashish Chakraborty given charge
Maharashtra Govt suspends Param Bir Singh, initiates disciplinary proceedings