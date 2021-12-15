Left Menu

60-yr-old man held for raping teenage girl in Thane

Police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl working at his house in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said. The accused committed the offence on several occasions since May this year at a village here, Ganesh police stations assistant inspector Sunil Jadhav said quoting the victims complaint.The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:27 IST
60-yr-old man held for raping teenage girl in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl working at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. The accused committed the offence on several occasions since May this year at a village here, Ganesh police station's assistant inspector Sunil Jadhav said quoting the victim's complaint.

The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her. She worked as a babysitter at the accused of the house and also grazed cattle there, he said.

The accused allegedly raped her on a number of occasions when she used to go out to a forest nearby to graze the cattle, and also threatened her with dire consequences, the official said. On Monday, the wife of the accused came to know about the crime and informed her neighbour, who took the girl to a local social organisation which helped the victim in lodging a police complaint, he said. The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021