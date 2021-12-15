One held for sexually harassing woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident was reported from a village located within the Jakroli police station limits on Tuesday.
According to the FIR lodged by police on the basis of a complaint from the victim's father, she had gone to the sugarcane fields near her house when the accused molested her and fled when she raised an alarm.
Jakroli Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar Sharma said the accused, Sanjay, has been arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Station House
- Jakroli
- Kumar Sharma
- Sanjay
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM announces withdrawal of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board law
Uttarakhand government scraps Chardham Devasthanam board.
GovernEye Combines Opinion Polls and Neuroscience for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand
VHP welcomes Uttarakhand govt's decision to scrap Devasthanam Board
Uttar Pradesh TET paper leak: Exam Authority official suspended, 1 more accused arrested