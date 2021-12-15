Left Menu

One held for sexually harassing woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-12-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 11:24 IST
One held for sexually harassing woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from a village located within the Jakroli police station limits on Tuesday.

According to the FIR lodged by police on the basis of a complaint from the victim's father, she had gone to the sugarcane fields near her house when the accused molested her and fled when she raised an alarm.

Jakroli Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar Sharma said the accused, Sanjay, has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021