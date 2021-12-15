India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 134.61 cr

With the administration of 68,89,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 134.61 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. The ministry's press release said, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 134.61 Cr (1,34,61,14,483) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,41,10,887 sessions."

It further informed that the recovery of 8,168 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,41,46,931. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India has logged 6,984 new COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. "Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the ministry said.

"Weekly positivity rate at 0.67 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 31 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.59 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 72 days and below 3 per cent for 107 consecutive days now," the ministry further informed. In the last 24 hours, a total of 11,84,883 tests were conducted across the country. The cumulative COVID tests conducted so far stand at 65.88 crore (65,88,47,816), the ministry said. (ANI)

