Russia detains co-owner of coal mine where 51 died in blast

A Russian investigative committee said on Wednesday that the co-owner a Siberian coal mine, where an explosion killed 51 people in November, and three top-managers of his holding have been detained.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 12:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Russian investigative committee said on Wednesday that the co-owner a Siberian coal mine, where an explosion killed 51 people in November, and three top-managers of his holding have been detained. President Vladimir Putin this month accused management of falsifying methane data at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo coal-producing region. It was one of Russia's worst mining disasters this century.

Co-owner Mikhail Fedyaev and his partners control SDS-Ugol Holding, which owns the mine. Fedyaev and three top-managers of SDS-Ugol were detained and charged with violation of safety rules or abuse of authority, the investigative committee said in a statement.

Fedyaev told a televised meeting with Putin this month that he was "ready to bear any responsibility. It is impossible to bring people back".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

