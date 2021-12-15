Left Menu

Group Captain Varun Singh's rich service to nation will never be forgotten: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and said his rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and said his rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

''Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

''His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated air warrior, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said.

