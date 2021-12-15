Army Jawan from Telangana goes missing

A 21-year-old Indian Army Jawan from Siddipet district of Telangana went missing while on his way to join duty in Punjab's Faridkot following which police teams were formed to trace him.

B Sai Kiran Reddy, a resident of Pothireddypally village in Cheriyal Mandal, who had come to his native place in November for vacation, was scheduled to rejoin his regiment in Faridkot on December 6, police said on Wednesday.

On December 5, he took a flight to New Delhi from Hyderabad and upon reaching there he boarded a train to Faridkot but failed to reach his destination. The jawan was last seen (through CCTV footage) at Bathinda railway station on December 6, they said.

Though, Sai Kiran had made a video call to his family twice from the Hyderabad airport, when his father tried calling him on December 6, he was not reachable, police said adding a Captain from Sai Kiran's unit also phoned his father and informed that his son did not report for duty.

Subsequently, Sai Kiran's father lodged a complaint with the police who registered a Zero FIR and the case was transferred to Delhi Army police.

Police teams were formed to locate Sai Kiran and already one team from Siddipet has left for Punjab. Meanwhile, Kiran's cell phone was traced to Haryana on December 6 afternoon, they said.

Efforts are on to trace Sai Kiran.

