President Kovind condoles passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and said he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage.

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

"Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated air warrior, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said.

