HC seeks police stand on Ansals' plea to suspend jail term in evidence tampering case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response from Delhi Police on pleas by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal seeking suspension of their seven-year jail terms awarded for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the petitions and also sought response from the complainant, Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy.

On December 3, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil had rejected Ansals' plea to suspend their conviction and jail term in the evidence tampering case by a magisterial court and refused to release the convicts on bail.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, assailed the sessions court order and argued that the seven-year-term exceeded the maximum punishment that could be granted in the case.

He submitted that the sentencing was on a "wrong legal premise" and emphasised that even in the main case, the petitioners were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court which subsequently released them on payment of Rs 30 crore fine each after taking into account the prison time they had done.

While dismissing Ansals' plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by magisterial court is decided, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.

The sessions court had also refused to suspend the seven-year jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh -- in the case and release them on bail.

"The nature of the crime is such that it strikes at the very edifice of functioning of the court. A finding of guilt has already been given by the trial court. Thus the presumption of innocence that attaches to the accused during the trial of the case does not apply at the stage of consideration of suspension of sentence, whereby the appellants/accused persons stands guilty by the court concerned," the sessions court had said.

The sessions court had added that suspending sentences at this stage will not only be against the established principles of criminal law but shaking the confidence of the general public in the judicial system.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), had opposed the appeals and told the court that the offence of tampering was extremely serious, as it affects the entire criminal justice system.

The Delhi police had also opposed the appeals field by Ansals and told the sessions court that it would trigger the mental trauma and agony of the victims.

Additional public prosecutor A T Ansari, appearing for the agency, had told the court that the punishment provided solace to the victims of the tragedy and reinforced their faith in the justice delivery system that too after 24 years.

The magisterial court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals apart from imposing a seven-year-term in the case.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and when it was unearthed, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Sharma and he was suspended.

Later an enquiry was conducted and he was terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

The case was lodged on the direction of the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

The matter would be heard next on January 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)