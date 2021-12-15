Left Menu

2-month-old girl killed in UP's Shahjahanpur; grandfather, aunt arrested

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An infant was allegedly killed by her grandfather and aunt in Guar village under Tilhar police station area, police said on Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh, the infant's grandfather and Tej Bhati, her aunt, were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

On November 29, Usha Devi's two-month-old daughter Pragya had disappeared from the house and a report in this connection was lodged with the police, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

On Tuesday evening, the infant's body was recovered from the village.

Explaining the motive behind the alleged killing, the SP said Singh was unhappy over his son's marriage with Devi while Bhati was miffed with her as she owned their house.

About two years ago, Devi's another infant had died under mysterious circumstances and Bhati was accused of killing. However, the matter was settled through reconciliation by the family members.

Pragya's body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding the police is investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

