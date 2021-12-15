Bengal Guv, CM mourn death of Group Captain Varun Singh

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Dhankhar said his exemplary service to the nation will always be a motivating force.

''Extremely anguished at passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh @IAF_MCC who served nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. His commendable, exemplary service to the nation will never be forgotten & be ever motivating force. Condolences to his family & friends,'' the governor tweeted.

Banerjee said the air warrior's invaluable service will forever be remembered.

''Pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family,'' the CM said in a tweet.

Group Captain Singh, who died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

