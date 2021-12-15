No proposal under consideration for separate service, pension rules for CAPF personnel: Govt

The government on Wednesday told Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration for framing separate rules of service and pension for paramilitary forces personnel or central armed police forces.

This was stated by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

''Representations are received from time to time inter alia demanding separate service and pension rules for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.

''There is no such proposal under consideration at present,'' the minister said.

He was asked if the government was in the process of framing separate paramilitary/CAPF rules instead of CCS (central civil services) conduct rules, keeping in view their hazardous service conditions/separation from the family.

