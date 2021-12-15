Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China leaves Beijing
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:46 IST
Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China left the country on Wednesday, diplomatic sources told Reuters, amid worsening bilateral relations over Taiwan, which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month.
Lithuania said in a statement that it had summoned its top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being.
