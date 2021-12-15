South Africa's High Court orders former President Zuma to go back to jail
Reuters | Johannesburg
South Africa's High Court ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole, a court judgement showed on Wednesday.
The 79-year old began medical parole in September, and is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. Zuma handed himself in on July 7 to begin his prison sentence.
