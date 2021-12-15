Left Menu

South Africa's High Court orders former President Zuma to go back to jail

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:00 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's High Court ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole, a court judgement showed on Wednesday.

The 79-year old began medical parole in September, and is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. Zuma handed himself in on July 7 to begin his prison sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

