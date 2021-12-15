Russia, U.S. discuss Moscow's demand for security guarantees

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss Russia's demand for security guarantees from the West, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "A thorough discussion took place on the issue of security guarantees (for Russia) in the light of persistent attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favour," it said with no further details.

Moscow wants the United States and NATO to guarantee that the western alliance will not expand to Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there and says the Western bloc's own security will be at risk otherwise. Ukraine, long at odds with neighbouring Russia, says a troop buildup by the latter near the border signals a threat of invasion. Moscow has denied planning any aggressive acts.

