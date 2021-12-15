Left Menu

Lithuanian diplomats leave China as relations sour over Taiwan

Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China left the country on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, amid worsening relations over Taiwan which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month. Lithuania said in a statement it had summoned its top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:09 IST
Lithuanian diplomats leave China as relations sour over Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China left the country on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, amid worsening relations over Taiwan which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month.

Lithuania said in a statement it had summoned its top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being. A diplomatic source told Reuters that all 19 Lithuanian embassy personnel and their dependents had left Beijing en route to Paris.

One diplomatic source familiar with the situation said there were "safety concerns" about the Lithuanian diplomats, and described their leaving as a response to "intimidation". China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month, days after the opening of Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius. China earlier told Lithuania that its representation in Beijing was downgraded from an embassy to a charge d'affaires' office, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis told Reuters.

China views self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan as its territory and has stepped up pressure on countries to downgrade or sever their relations with the island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021