President Ram Nath Kovind today condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that also took the lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:12 IST
Chopper Crash: President Kovind condoles demise of Group Captain Varun Singh
Group Captain Varun Singh (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind today condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash that also took the lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. "Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family," the President said on Twitter

Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was undergoing treatment. He was recently decorated with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

