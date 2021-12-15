JDA says ex-deputy CM's house construction falls in "major violation" category

The construction of a house by senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Nirmal Singh falls under ''major violation'' category as it was built without proper permission, the Jammu Development Authority contended before a tribunal.

The JDA's statement negates Singh's claims that the structure was built much before the area came under the authority's jurisdiction.

The JDA made its observation against an appeal filed by the wife of the former deputy chief minister, Mamta Singh, which came up for hearing at the J&K special tribunal on Tuesday. The tribunal, however, extended till January 28, 2022 the stay against the demolition notice served to the politician last month.

The authority had served the notice to the BJP leader, asking him to demolish his palatial bungalow near the Army's ammunition sub-depot in Ban village of Nagrota. The tribunal, headed by judicial member Rajesh Sekri, had earlier ordered that the impugned order dated November 8 shall remain in abeyance and the parties were directed to maintain status-quo on the spot. Filing a detailed reply and objections to the appeal, advocate Adarsh Sharma, appearing for the JDA on Tuesday, said the area of village Ban-Panjgrain (Nagrota) in Jammu district was notified in JDA's local area limits on August 10, 1984. Any person who undertakes or intends to construct something on the land notified in the Local Area Limits has to take a valid legal building permission for construction from the JDA, which is the custodian of the Master Plan, he said.

In the objections, the JDA denied the appellant's stand with regard to the completion of the construction in the beginning of 2017.

It categorically submitted that the appellant constructed the house without permission from competent authority as the area in question came under JDA's jurisdiction in 1984 itself. Thus, the whole structure constructed by the appellant, Mamta Singh, is without permission, as such, falls in the category of ''major violation'', hence, the demolition notice was served under Section 7(1) and followed by Section 7(3) of the Control of Building Operations Act (COBA), the JDA said.

Challenging Mamta Singh's plea that she constructed the structure in 2017, the counsel appearing for the JDA drew the attention of the tribunal towards detailed letters written by 'Khilafwarzi' officer on October 26, 2018 and December 8, 2018 along with photographs taken at that point of time clearly depicting that the appellant was carrying out construction as late as October, 2018.

The special tribunal, meanwhile, allowed further time to the appellant's counsel to file objections in an application filed by whistle-blower Advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah.

Singh and his family had moved into the building on July 23 last year after completing the work, even though the high court had in May, 2018 directed the authorities to ensure ''strict implementation'' of a 2015 notification barring general public from carrying out any construction within 1,000 yards of defence works.

The special tribunal had, on November 13, granted relief to Singh after his wife moved an application through her lawyers and submitted that she is the owner in possession of a residential plot measuring four kanals, which was purchased on May 20, 2014 and the area where the land is situated is outside the jurisdiction of any development authority.

The counsel had said the appellant raised the construction of a house and the structure was completed in all respects in the beginning of 2017.

The high court on May 7, 2018 had asked all parties concerned to maintain status quo until final disposition of an Army plea which claimed that the building was in violation of laid- down norms.

Raising security and safety concerns in view of the building's proximity to an ammunition depot, the Centre had filed two petitions before the high court.

Singh had earlier claimed that it was a political conspiracy against him.

