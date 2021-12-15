Left Menu

Man arrested for bomb hoax call in Delhi-Bengaluru train

The 12628 Delhi-Karnataka Express was stopped for 25 minutes at Mathura Junction at night and thoroughly checked. Since Satyanand is highly intoxicated, he will be further interrogated later, a GRP official said, adding he was arrested from a night shelter home on Delhis Aruna Aasaf Ali road.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:18 IST
Police have arrested a man who on Tuesday allegedly made a hoax call to the Railways saying a bomb had been planted in a Bengaluru-bound train, police said. The 12628 Delhi-Karnataka Express was stopped for 25 minutes at Mathura Junction at night and thoroughly checked. It was given a go-ahead only after the Government Railway Police (GRP) were convinced that there was nothing suspicious, Superintendent of Police Mathura (City) Martand Prakash Singh said on Wednesday.

According to the SP, Satyanand, the accused, made the phone call to Railways Helpline 139 as he was unhappy with the behaviour of a catering staff towards his brother.

An official said the call was transferred to Railway Protection Force control room which in turn passed on the information to the teams concerned. "Since Satyanand is highly intoxicated, he will be further interrogated later," a GRP official said, adding he was arrested from a night shelter home on Delhi's Aruna Aasaf Ali road.

