Centre apprises Rajya Sabha of criteria for EWS reservation

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Economically Backward Class (EWS) reservation of ten per cent in employment and admission in educational institutions has been implemented as per the Constitution (one hundred and three) Amendment Act 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
This has been challenged in Supreme Court and the matter is under consideration by the Supreme Court, she further informed.

"The annual family income limit of Rs 8 lakh to identify EWS beneficiaries was fixed after a detailed study," the minister informed in her reply. (ANI)

