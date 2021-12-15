Left Menu

MHA not issued any guidelines to states for using open govt land for religious activities: MoS Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:31 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has not issued any guidelines to state governments for the use of open government land for various religious activities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 'Land' is a state subject and it is the responsibility of the concerned state and Union territories to look after the matters related to land.

''The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not issued any guidelines to state governments regarding the use of open government land for various religious activities,'' he said.

Rai was responding to a question seeking to know if the Centre has issued any guidelines to the states regarding the use of open government land for various religious activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

