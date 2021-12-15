MHA not issued any guidelines to states for using open govt land for religious activities: MoS Rai

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has not issued any guidelines to state governments for the use of open government land for various religious activities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 'Land' is a state subject and it is the responsibility of the concerned state and Union territories to look after the matters related to land.

''The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not issued any guidelines to state governments regarding the use of open government land for various religious activities,'' he said.

Rai was responding to a question seeking to know if the Centre has issued any guidelines to the states regarding the use of open government land for various religious activities.

