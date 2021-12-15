Two women killed by robbers in Rajasthan's Sikar

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:35 IST
A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were murdered by suspected robbers in a village in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Reshwar Devi and Santosh (45) were found on Tuesday evening inside their home in Kotdi village of Srimadhopur, following which their relatives and local people sat on a dharna, demanding immediate action against those responsible.

''The matter came to light late evening when the husband of one of the women reached the house and found them lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a local hospital first, and then referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur but they succumbed to injuries,'' Additional Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Ratan lal Bhargava said.

''Prima facie, loot seems to the motive behind the murder. The accused have taken away cash and jewellery,'' he said.

Relatives of the women have not yet accepted the bodies which are kept at the mortuary of a local hospital in Sikar, Bhargava added.

