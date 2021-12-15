Left Menu

Odisha names Sunil Kumar Bansal as new DGP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:39 IST
The Odisha government has named Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director General of Police, a notification issued by the home department said on Wednesday.

Bansal, a 1987-batch IPS officer, will replace the current Odisha DGP Abhay.

“Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal… at present under central deputation as Special Director, IB Hdqr, New Delhi is appointed as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Odisha… for a period of two years with effect from the date of joining the post,” the notification said.

He will take charge after Abhay retires from government service on December 31, official sources said.

“We welcome appointment of Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal as DGP of Odisha and look forward to his leadership. Wishing him a memorable tenure,” tweeted the official handle of DGP, Odisha.

Bansal, who is due to superannuate in June 2022, has been on central deputation since 2005.

