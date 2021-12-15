Left Menu

Man’s dismembered body found in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:49 IST
The body of a man with only his torso was found stuffed inside a plastic jute bag at a secluded area in Rohini's Prem Nagar area here on Wednesday, police said.

The body is yet to be identified and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is inspecting the spot, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, ''The body was found in Prem Nagar police station area with only the male torso. Legal action is being taken and investigation taken up.'' CCTV cameras installed in and around the area of the vicinity are being scanned for identification of culprits who might have dumped the body here, police added.

