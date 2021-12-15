Left Menu

Nation has lost a brave soldier: K'taka CM on Group Captain Varun Singh's demise

Expressing sadness over the death of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the nation has lost a brave soldier.A decorated air warrior, Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries this morning at the Air Forces Command Hospital here, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.Extremely saddened by the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh.

15-12-2021
Group Captain Varun Singh (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Expressing sadness over the death of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the nation has lost a brave soldier.

A decorated air warrior, Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries this morning at the Air Force's Command Hospital here, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

''Extremely saddened by the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh. The nation has lost a brave soldier. I extend my deep condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' Bommai tweeted.

Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9 to inquire about Singh's health.

Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu with 80 per cent burns, Singh was shifted to Bengaluru's Command Hospital on December 9 evening, for higher treatment.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Expressing grief over the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, former CM B S Yediyurappa said, ''He (Singh) laid down his life in the line of duty. My condolences to his family and friends. May the brave soldier attain Sadgati. Om Shanti.'' State Congress President D K Shivakumar offered deepest condolences to the family members of the ''braveheart''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

