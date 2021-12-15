Left Menu

Kerala CM condoles death of Captain Varun Singh

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:01 IST
Kerala CM condoles death of Captain Varun Singh
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of air warrior Group Captain Varun Singh, who died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and saluted the bravery he upheld in the service to the nation.

Singh succumbed to injuries a week after he was seriously wounded in the copter crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel.

Vijayan, in his message, said people of the country are indebted to him for the courage and sincerity he showcased for national security.

''Deeply saddened by the passing of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh who was injured in the helicopter accident at Coonoor. Salutes to the bravery and commitment that he upheld in the service to the nation. Condolence to his family and friends,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021