Kerala CM condoles death of Captain Varun Singh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of air warrior Group Captain Varun Singh, who died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and saluted the bravery he upheld in the service to the nation.

Singh succumbed to injuries a week after he was seriously wounded in the copter crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel.

Vijayan, in his message, said people of the country are indebted to him for the courage and sincerity he showcased for national security.

''Deeply saddened by the passing of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh who was injured in the helicopter accident at Coonoor. Salutes to the bravery and commitment that he upheld in the service to the nation. Condolence to his family and friends,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

