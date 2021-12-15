Russian convicted of killing that posed diplomatic issues
- Country:
- Germany
A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany's capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia.
The 2019 slaying of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Moscow.
Berlin's regional court found 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov guilty on Wednesday of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.
Defense lawyers had asked the court to acquit their client, who claimed a case of mistaken identity.
The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.” Judges said Krasikov bore “particularly grave responsibility” for the slaying, meaning he will not be entitled to the automatic parole after 15 years that is customary in Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin: new gas transit deal talks with Ukraine hinge on gas demand in Europe
Kremlin hopes Belarus won't stop gas transit to EU amid migrant crisis
Kremlin says Belarus under pressure, hopes it will not suspend gas transit to Europe
Kremlin says Russia cannot de-escalate due to Ukrainian troop presence nearby
Kremlin says probability of new conflict in east Ukraine still high