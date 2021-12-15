Left Menu

Russian convicted of killing that posed diplomatic issues

15-12-2021
Russian convicted of killing that posed diplomatic issues
A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany's capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia.

The 2019 slaying of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Moscow.

Berlin's regional court found 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov guilty on Wednesday of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

Defense lawyers had asked the court to acquit their client, who claimed a case of mistaken identity.

The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.” Judges said Krasikov bore “particularly grave responsibility” for the slaying, meaning he will not be entitled to the automatic parole after 15 years that is customary in Germany.

