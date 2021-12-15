China backs Russia's demand for security guarantees from West - Kremlin
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin won support from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video call on Wednesday for his push to obtain binding security guarantees for Russia from the West, a Kremlin official said.
Xi told Putin he understood Russia's concerns and supported the Russian initiative, after Putin briefed him on his recent video call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told a briefing.
Russia wants the United States and NATO to guarantee that the Western military alliance will not expand further eastwards or deploy certain weapons systems in Ukraine and other countries that border Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ICC Women's ODI Rankings: West Indies duo of Taylor, Mathews witness gains
Adda247 raises around USD 20 mn in funding round led by WestBridge Capital
German Bund yield falls to lowest since Sept, but inflation tempers bond bulls
West Indies 69-1 after dismissing Sri Lanka for 204 on Day 2
German 10-year Bund yield falls to lowest in almost 3 months