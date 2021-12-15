Left Menu

China backs Russia's demand for security guarantees from West - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:24 IST
China backs Russia's demand for security guarantees from West - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin won support from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video call on Wednesday for his push to obtain binding security guarantees for Russia from the West, a Kremlin official said.

Xi told Putin he understood Russia's concerns and supported the Russian initiative, after Putin briefed him on his recent video call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told a briefing.

Russia wants the United States and NATO to guarantee that the Western military alliance will not expand further eastwards or deploy certain weapons systems in Ukraine and other countries that border Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

