Punjab, West Bengal govts expressed apprehension at extension of BSF jurisdiction: Centre

Punjab and West Bengal governments have expressed apprehension at the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and said that such a move encroaches upon the powers of the State, Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. This came after Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal asked whether State Governments have registered their unhappiness on an extension of the BSF's jurisdiction.

"Government of Punjab and Government of West Bengal have expressed their apprehension that such a move encroaches upon the powers of the StateGovernment. Their apprehensions are ill-founded. The extension of territorial jurisdiction of BSF would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and co-operation with States," Rai said in a written reply. Venugopal further asked the MoS Home whether the Central Government has consulted the respective State Governments before taking this decision.

"The Centre has amended the 2014 notifications and extended the BSF jurisdiction in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. There is no change in the territorial jurisdiction of BSF in respect of the State of Tripura," he replied. "Section 139(1) (i) of BSF Act, 1968 empowers the Central Government to confer powers and duties on members of the force in respect of any Central acts for the purposes specified therein," he added. (ANI)

