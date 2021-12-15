Stalin condoles Varun Singh's death

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday mourned the death of IAF officer Varun Singh, who was injured in the helicopter crash near Coonoor which killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries at a Bengaluru hospital on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

''Deeply disturbed at hearing the sad news that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, is no more,'' Stalin said in a statement.

''His valour and commitment shall serve as an inspiration for all and he will be living in our minds forever,'' Stalin added.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan also condoled Singh's death, and said he would remain in people's mind for his bravery and sacrifice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)