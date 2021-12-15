Pondy Lt Guv, CM condole death of Group Captain Varun Singh

Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday expressed anguish and grief over the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, which killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others.

In her condolence message, the Lt Governor said Group Captain Varun Singh was a brave officer. ''The country has lost a valiant officer,'' she said adding that she prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed sadness over the death of Group captain Varun Singh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

