Left Menu

Pondy Lt Guv, CM condole death of Group Captain Varun Singh

The country has lost a valiant officer, she said adding that she prayed for his soul to rest in peace.Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed sadness over the death of Group captain Varun Singh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:37 IST
Pondy Lt Guv, CM condole death of Group Captain Varun Singh
Group Captain Varun Singh (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday expressed anguish and grief over the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, which killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others.

In her condolence message, the Lt Governor said Group Captain Varun Singh was a brave officer. ''The country has lost a valiant officer,'' she said adding that she prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed sadness over the death of Group captain Varun Singh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021