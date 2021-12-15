Govt to hold National Youth Fest-2022

The territorial government would hold a National Youth Festival 2022 in Puducherry. In view of the festival, a discussion was held by Chief Minister N Rangasamy with Secretary to the Ministry of Youth Affairs Usha Sharma here on Wednesday.

A press release from the office of the Chief Minister said Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy Secretary, and officials of the Puducherry government participated in the discussions.

