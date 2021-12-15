Record 316 chargesheets filed against 335 accused in 60 days in J&K's Reasi

A record number of 316 chargesheets were filed against 335 accused people in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in the last two months as police sped up investigation into criminal cases amid slight improvement in the COVID-19 situation, a police official said on Wednesday.

Among them, 32 cases were of heinous offenses and required meticulous investigation with forensic expert opinions to prove allegations beyond any doubt, the official said.

He said the cases included murder, attempt to murder, rape, militancy and those registered under the Narcotic Durgs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which were finalised and submitted before the local courts for judicial determination.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh appreciating the efforts of the personnel for concluding record number of criminal cases in a short span of 60 days.

Prevention and detection of crime is the main duty of police and it can be possible only with free and fair investigation of the cases so that accused can be convicted and victims get the due justice, Singh said.

“We are putting all efforts in the disposal of investigation of crime, arrest of accused and progress under a special drive this year,” the officer said.

Of the 316 FIRs, sub-division Reasi filed the highest 123 chargesheets followed by 79 by sub-division Mahore and 76 by sub-division Katra against the accused in the months of October and November. The remaining 38 chargesheets were filed by sub-division Arnas, Singh said.

He said the 316 criminal cases have been concluded on merit and 49 of the cases were pending for over two years.

