German health ministry sees less covid-19 vaccines available in Q1

German expects significantly fewer COVID-19 vaccination doses to be delivered in the first three months of 2022 than the amount it currently receives, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A reason for the gap is bringing forward some vaccine deliveries to December, the spokesperson added, denying a Business Insider report saying Germany is nearly 60 million doses short of what is needed.

