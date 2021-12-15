Left Menu

German health ministry sees less covid-19 vaccines available in Q1

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:21 IST
German health ministry sees less covid-19 vaccines available in Q1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
German expects significantly fewer COVID-19 vaccination doses to be delivered in the first three months of 2022 than the amount it currently receives, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Wednesday.

A reason for the gap is bringing forward some vaccine deliveries to December, the spokesperson added, denying a Business Insider report saying Germany is nearly 60 million doses short of what is needed.

