DSP, security guard in ACB net for taking bribe in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:56 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI): A former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an outsourced security guard working at the HMDA here were taken into custody by the ACB in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly taking Rs 2 lakh bribe, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case was registered against the former DSP, Enforcement, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), (presently waiting for posting) as he demanded bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh and accepted Rs 2 lakh as part payment through the security guard from a complainant to do an official favour, it said.

The bribe amount was taken to overlook the deviations in the Apartments situated at Mallampet of Dundigal Municipality constructed by the complainant, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The former DSP performed his duty improperly and dishonestly and searches at his residence and other places are in progress, the ACB said, adding the two accused were taken into custody.

The case is under investigation, the ACB added.

