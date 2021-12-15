Xi says China, Russia should safeguard each other's security interests
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China and Russia should make more joint efforts to safeguard each other's security interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a video call on Wednesday.
Xi also told Putin that "certain international forces" are currently interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy, and "brutally" trampling on international law and recognised norms of international relations, according to Chinese state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Putin
- Chinese
- Vladimir Putin
- Xi Jinping
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India promises more COVID-19 shots to Omicron-hit Africa after Chinese move
Chinese mainland records 39 COVID-19 cases
Chinese border cities limit rail imports amid COVID outbreak in the north
Putin calls NATO military infrastructure expansion in Ukraine a red line
Putin orders government to prepare action plan to tackle Omicron variant