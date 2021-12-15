Left Menu

10 states, 6 UTs reported zero arrests under UAPA in 2020: MoS Home

MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Ten out of a total of 28 states and six of the total eight Union territories have reported zero arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented the data stating that 1,948 people were arrested under the Act in 2019, while in 2020, the number dropped to 1,321.

The top three states and UTs with the highest number of arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) last year remained Uttar Pradesh with 361 arrests, followed by 346 in Jammu and Kashmir and 225 arrests in Manipur, the data showed.

In Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, the number of people arrested under UAPA has shown an increase from 2019 to 2020. Delhi had reported nine arrests in 2019 which has gone up to 12 in 2020, while Jammu and Kashmir had reported 227 arrests under UAPA in 2019 which has shot up to 346 in 2020, it showed.

Among the states, Bihar, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, and West Bengal reported an increase in the number of arrests made under the UAPA in 2020 as compared to 2019, it showed.

''Cases under UAPA are investigated by state police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). As far as NIA is concerned, so far 49 special courts have been designated across the country for the speedy trial of NIA cases,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

