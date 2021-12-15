Zuma's legal team appealing judgment sending him back to jail - foundation
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:09 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Former South African president Jacob Zuma's legal team are appealing the court judgment setting aside his medical parole and ordering him back to jail, Zuma's charitable foundation said on Twitter.
"The judgment is clearly wrong & there are strong prospects that a higher court will come to a totally different conclusion," the foundation wrote.
