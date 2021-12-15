Left Menu

Swedish prosecutor to free one suspect held over boat collision

A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday that one of two crew members of a British cargo vessel held after a collision capsized a Danish barge in the Baltic Sea would be released from custody. The second crew member remains in detention.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:14 IST
Swedish prosecutor to free one suspect held over boat collision
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday that one of two crew members of a British cargo vessel held after a collision capsized a Danish barge in the Baltic Sea would be released from custody.

The second crew member remains in detention. At least one person, a Danish crew member from the 55-metre barge Karin Hoj, died in the collision with the 90-metre Scot Carrier, which occurred in fog and darkness off the Danish island of Bornholm in the early hours of Monday.

The prosecutor said a Croatian national and crew member of the Scot Carrier had been released after suspicions receded, although he remained under investigation. A British crew member, held over the collision on several counts including causing death through negligence, remains in custody, Public Prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr said in a statement.

A lawyer for the Croatian crew member said he welcomed the decision and denied any wrongdoing. The lawyer for the British citizen could not be reached on Wednesday but said late on Tuesday he could not comment. The prosecutor said on Tuesday both crew members were found after the collision to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

The collision triggered a large rescue operation, which led to the discovery of the dead body of one of the two Danish barge crew members in the hull of the vessel. The other crew member remains missing. Scotline, which owns the Scot Carrier, said in a statement on Tuesday that the crew and company were co-operating fully with the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021