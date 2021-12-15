Left Menu

Bombay HC dismisses Maha govt plea to transfer CBI case against Anil Deshmukh

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of the Maharashtra government seeking transfer of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Anil Deshmukh for Rs 100 crores protection money collection.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of the Maharashtra government seeking transfer of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Anil Deshmukh for Rs 100 crores protection money collection. The plea sought the transfer of this case to Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey and the State's former Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

In its order, the Bombay HC has said no case is made out that CBI should not be trusted with the investigation. Earlier in the day, a suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze cleared former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office.

On November 2, Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.The arrest was made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency's office Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

