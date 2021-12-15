J-K woman, daughter held for anti-national slogans after encounter: Police

Police have arrested a woman and her daughter on charges of raising anti-national slogans in the aftermath of an encounter in which two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed, officials said on Wednesday.

Afroza, wife of Mushtaq Sofi and their daughter Aisha were charged under Sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and lodged at Women's police station Rambagh here, they said. Two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter at the high security Rangreth area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital on Monday.

Some local residents, mostly women, allegedly raised slogans against the security forces after the encounter amidst claims that the gun battle was ''staged''.

Several social media users have questioned the authenticity of the encounter.

Police, late on Monday, issued an advisory on Twitter and warned the social media users against ''aiding'' and ''abetting'' terrorism. ''Beware Social Media users. #Aiding & #abetting of #terror is as grave as the actual act of terror. It is #punishable under UAPA,'' the Kashmir Zonal police tweeted.

