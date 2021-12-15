Assam Guv, CM condole death of Gr Capt Varun Singh

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash at Coonoor a week ago that killed the former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat.

Mukhi expressed pain over the news of the death of Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries at the Bengaluru Command Hospital on Wednesday. ''May his soul find peace in eternal abode. My condolences to his family and well wishers! Om shanti!'' he said in a tweet.

Expressing anguish over the death of the Indian Air Force officer, Sarma offered his deepest condolences to Singh's family and friends.

''An exemplary officer, he served the country with great valour,'' the Chief Minister said.

Singh, a decorated official, died due to the serious injuries he had suffered in the December 8 chopper crash that had also claimed the lives of Rawat's wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

