Left Menu

Commando hurt in Maoist pressure bomb blast onTelangana-Chhattisgarh border

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:11 IST
Commando hurt in Maoist pressure bomb blast onTelangana-Chhattisgarh border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A commando of a special police party was injured after a pressure bomb, planted by the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) in a forest area of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh, exploded on Wednesday, police said.

At around 10 am, the police parties were combing Cherla Mandal in the border area when the pressure bomb exploded injuring the commando in the leg, Bhadradri- Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The commando was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad and his condition is stable, the SP said adding combing operations are continuing in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021