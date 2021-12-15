Russian invasion of Ukraine would be catastrophic -UK PM Johnson
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be catastophic and result in an "extremely tough" package of economic sanctions from Britian and its allies, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"If Russia were so rash and mad as to engage in an invasion of sovereign territory of Ukraine there would be an extremely tough package of economic sanctions mounted by our allies, mounted by the UK," he told parliament.
"There would inevitably be the build up of NATO forces in the periphery regions and ... any such action would be catastrophic not just for Russia and for Ukraine but for the whole world."
