Left Menu

Russian invasion of Ukraine would be catastrophic -UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:12 IST
Russian invasion of Ukraine would be catastrophic -UK PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be catastophic and result in an "extremely tough" package of economic sanctions from Britian and its allies, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"If Russia were so rash and mad as to engage in an invasion of sovereign territory of Ukraine there would be an extremely tough package of economic sanctions mounted by our allies, mounted by the UK," he told parliament.

"There would inevitably be the build up of NATO forces in the periphery regions and ... any such action would be catastrophic not just for Russia and for Ukraine but for the whole world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021