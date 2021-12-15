Left Menu

Rajasthan police sub-inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe: ACB

A police officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Alwar district on Wednesday, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said.The accused Ramkishore is a sub-inspector and the Station House Officer at Sheikhpura Ahir police station, the ACB stated in a communique.The complainant had approached the officer to get a case settled and a final report filed to which he demanded Rs 50,000.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:14 IST
Rajasthan police sub-inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe: ACB
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Alwar district on Wednesday, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused Ramkishore is a sub-inspector and the Station House Officer at Sheikhpura Ahir police station, the ACB stated in a communique.

The complainant had approached the officer to get a case settled and a final report filed to which he demanded Rs 50,000. Following this, the complainant approached the ACB.

The officials advised him to meet the SHO with the money so they could nab the police officer with proof. They said the SHO has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and that his residence is being searched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021